Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMRC opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $18,062,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

