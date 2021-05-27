América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.34

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 81677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

