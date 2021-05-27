American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AAT opened at $35.65 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,579. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

