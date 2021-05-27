American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.20. 1,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

The firm has a market cap of $320.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

American Business Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

