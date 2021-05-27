American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

