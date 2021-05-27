American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Toro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in The Toro by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

