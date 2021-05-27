American International Group Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

