American International Group Inc. Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.