American International Group Inc. Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Masimo worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $215.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.