American International Group Inc. Has $23.15 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.08 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.