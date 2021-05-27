American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 514,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.40 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average of $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

