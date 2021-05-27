American International Group Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

MOH stock opened at $251.62 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $2,208,550. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

