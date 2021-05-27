American International Group Inc. Sells 6,064 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,902 shares of company stock valued at $57,565,000. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

