American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APGI stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

