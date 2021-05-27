American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in American Well by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

