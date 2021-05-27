American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMWD traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

