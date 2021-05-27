Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to $2.10

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $3.60 to $2.10 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USAS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.