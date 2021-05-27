Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. 33,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,853. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
