Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. 33,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,853. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

