AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ABC opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.