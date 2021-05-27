Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,320. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.