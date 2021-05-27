Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.