Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 150,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APH opened at $67.10 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.