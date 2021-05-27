Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $366.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

