Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

