Analysts Anticipate ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERYP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.55.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

