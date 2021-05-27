Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,445,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

