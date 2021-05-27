Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

