Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $87.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $108.02 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 739.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $442.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $813.82 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

