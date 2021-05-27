Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FENC opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $226,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

