Analysts Issue Forecasts for Natera, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Natera in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. Natera has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

