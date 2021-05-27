Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MFA Financial (MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/19/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/18/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

5/8/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

4/28/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

4/16/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.25 to $4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,752,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

