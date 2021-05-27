Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MFA Financial (MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 5/19/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 5/18/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 5/8/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 4/28/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 4/16/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.25 to $4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,752,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.