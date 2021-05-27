Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $68.58

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $751.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

