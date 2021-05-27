Analysts Set FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT at $74.67

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.