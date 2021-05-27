Analysts Set MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Price Target at $28.25

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.