Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $55.50

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.37. 336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $9,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $6,333,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

