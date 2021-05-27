Analyzing DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTF Tax-Free Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 6.94 $6.36 million $1.18 13.76

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DTF Tax-Free Income and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.03%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.