Analyzing The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.0% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.02% 16.95% 1.83% The Bancorp 30.31% 16.48% 1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and The Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.31 $44.67 million $2.52 13.09 The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.72 $80.08 million $1.38 17.64

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alerus Financial and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.34%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.84%. Given The Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

