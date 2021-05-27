Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Reaches $10.22 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $14,570.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00082090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.00968786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,704.85 or 0.09666656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00093318 BTC.

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

