Anchor Protocol Price Hits $2.90 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $191.77 million and $7.45 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00007635 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019420 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.78 or 0.00898032 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,188,145 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

