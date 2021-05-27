Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.33

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 47702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

