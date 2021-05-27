Ansbert Gadicke Sells 24,036 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

RPTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

