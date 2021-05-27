Ansbert Gadicke Sells 3,198 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $64,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $100,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $220,430.47.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.83. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

