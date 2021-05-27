AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0946

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. AppCoins has a market cap of $23.19 million and $606,927.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,233,443 coins and its circulating supply is 245,233,442 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

