Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $8,283,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

