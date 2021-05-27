Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

