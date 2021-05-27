Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 83 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

APR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

