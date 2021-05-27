Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.13 billion-$15.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.

NYSE:APTV traded up $7.48 on Thursday, hitting $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

