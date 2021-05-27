Archana Agrawal Sells 1,136 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ZEN opened at $136.45 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.