Archana Agrawal Sells 1,136 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ZEN opened at $136.45 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Cowen lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

