Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $61.75 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

