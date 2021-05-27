Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

